When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, April 12.

What happened: Borough Council heard Andrew Tuleya, of Arro Consulting, explain the status of stormwater management in flood-prone Marietta and possible future improvements.

Why this matters: Because of Marietta Borough’s location on the Susquehanna River, stormwater management is important to keep sediment and pollution out of the river. Tuleya described how Arro is looking at several options for stormwater management in Marietta Borough, including the addition of swales and an advanced stormwater treatment system that separates pollutants using devices known as nutrient-separating baffle boxes. The borough is required to improve stormwater management plan regulated by a state-mandated municipal separate storm sewer permit. This requirement includes physical improvements as well as public outreach, education and involvement.

Get involved: Upcoming events in and around Marietta offer opportunities for the public to engage in Susquehanna River cleanup and education. Volunteers are needed to cleanup Northwest Lancaster County River Trail on Earth Day from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Participants will meet at River Trail Brewing in Marietta and receive 15% off food items after the event has concluded. Riverfest, a major event June 25-26, will bring together the three river towns — Columbia, Marietta and Wrightsville. The Bridge Burners Challenge Run and Paddle race commemorates the 1863 burning of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge during the Civil War to prevent Confederate troops from crossing the Susquehanna River; the June 25 run and paddle course begins with a run from Columbia River Park and continues on the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail to the Marietta iron furnaces.

Community event: Marietta Day will be held from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7. The event on Market Street will feature art and craft vendors, food, games and music.

Additional news: Marietta Borough received a $200,000 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for renovations at Marietta War Memorial Park. Council plans on using this grant to renovate the tennis courts and add the ability to play pickleball on the courts. They would also like to renovate the bathrooms at the park.