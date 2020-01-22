When: Council meeting, Jan. 14.
What happened: Council discussed the concept plan for parks and recreation.
Background: The borough is completing a year-long project funded through a grant from the state Department of Conservation & Natural Resources to survey borough citizens, examine the existing parks and suggest ways to improve them. It also was offered a supplemental early implementation grant for $10,000 to fund further master plans for three of these parks, with the borough matching the $10,000.
Quotable: “The master plan is about looking toward making a goal to figure out what will happen to the park. We want to make the best use out of the space for parks that will benefit the borough,” council President Glen Mazis said.
Discussion: Council talked about options for Chestnut Street and Front Street: for Chestnut, located by the river, to have a complete park and to include a water dock; for Front Street to have a pavilion to promote activities, such as lectures or concerts, for the public to enjoy; and a renovation of the Tot Lot on Front Street.
Volunteers: During his report, Stephen Bailey, fire police captain, mentioned how the borough is looking for more volunteers. He said 10 years ago there were 15 volunteers with the fire police and now there are seven. He said anyone can get involved by reaching out to him to find out more about the training and requirements for being a volunteer.
Quotable: “All volunteer groups are having problems getting help. I have been involved in volunteer emergency services for almost 48 years and I see the decline in volunteers in all the services,” Bailey said.
Resignation: Council member Rob Shambaugh resigned after two years of service and the borough is currently looking to fill his position. The council will accept letters of interest within 30 days from citizens who have been borough residents for at least a year.
— Mikenna Lehane, LNP Correspondent