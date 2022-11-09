When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, Oct. 11.

What happened: Council unanimously approved the hiring of Julie Hall as the borough secretary and treasurer at a yearly salary of $43,472. Hall will replace Sharon Bradnick, who is retiring at the end of the year. Bradnick, the current borough secretary and treasurer, will train the new hire.

War Memorial Park grant: Council approved a resolution to apply for a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant to renovate the playground as part of the first phase the park revitalization project. The grant is an 80/20 grant for the amount of $944,324.This means that if granted, DCNR would provide $755,459 toward the project, and the borough would be responsible for the remaining $188,865.

Water assistance Program: Council approved a motion to research joining the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program for 2023. LIHWAP is a temporary emergency program by the state Department of Human Resources to provide grants to low-income families to help pay overdue water and sewer bills.