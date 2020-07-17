When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, July 14.

What happened: Council approved an ordinance creating a quick ticket program that gives code enforcement officers the authority to issue $25 fines for a select number of property violations. These include existing rules pertaining to fireworks, snow and brush removal, property maintenance, shade trees, or unlicensed vehicles, among others.

Why it matters: The ordinance, as explained by council President Glen Mazis, aims to remedy minor violations swiftly without having to go through a protracted administrative and legal process, citing officers will have the discretion to issue warnings. Ticketing will take effect Oct. 1.

Veto threat: After a lengthy discussion Mayor Harold Kulman said he till veto the ordinance, though it passed with a veto-proof 7-0 vote.

Tree ordinance: Proposed changes to add penalties for violation of a previously approved shade tree ordinance failed to pass. Residents who remove a designated shade tree in the public right of way in front of their property must replace it within a year. Currently there is no penalty for failure to do so. The change would have permitted the borough to plant trees in place of the eliminated ones and bill homeowners for the cost. The ordinance has no jurisdiction over trees on private property.

Future meetings: After Kulman expressed concerns about some residents not having the means or knowhow to access meetings remotely, a motion to suspend the passage of any new ordinances until council can meet in public was discussed but failed to pass. Several council members said they are not in favor of meeting in person for the foreseeable future given the mounting risk of COVID-19. It was noted that residents’ participation has increased with the move to remote meetings.

Grants: A $237,000 grant was announced from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Trust for green infrastructure projects planned for the Furnace Road corridor and portions of the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail. The borough is awaiting news on a possible further $874,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the same project.

Odor: Steve Shireman, of the Marietta-Donegal Joint Sewer Authority, warned residents that in the summer heat they may notice unpleasant odors from a large containment bin at the sewage treatment plant. He explained that steps were being taken to the reduce the odor (created by a by-product of the treatment process) but eliminating it completely is unlikely.