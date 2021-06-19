When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, June 8.

What happened: Jeanne Cooper, president of Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, asked council for a donation of $15,000 to keep the chamber from bankruptcy. The chamber is seeking $45,000 in combined donations from Marietta and Columbia and Wrightsville.

Marietta’s response: Borough solicitor Brandon Harter said there was nothing council can approve without an extensive audit into the situation. Council agreed that a donation of this size would need to be beneficial to the Marietta taxpayers. An audit would take considerable time — another resource the chamber is lacking.

Background: The Susquehanna Valley Chamber has not been able to hold any revenue-generating events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and executive director Rachel Stebbins recently resigned. Cooper also asked council if there was anyone willing to purchase the chamber building.

MS4 report: Council heard an annual municipal stormwater (MS4) report from Andrew Tuleya, a Geographic Information System analyst from ARRO consulting. As part of compliance requirements from the state Department of Environmental Protection, the borough published educational pamphlets and a stormwater survey on the borough website.

Why it matters: Tuleya emphasized anything other than stormwater cannot be dumped into the street, or directly into storm drains. This includes grass clippings and other yard waste that can clog municipal drains. Tuleya said residents are encouraged to call the borough if they see illicit dumping.

Other news: Mayor Harold Kulman said the search for the new Susquehanna Regional Police Department chief has been narrowed to three candidates, and the final decision will be made by their July 6 meeting.