When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, Sept. 12.

What: Borough Council approved a new stormwater management ordinance.

Stormwater management: Borough council voted unanimously to adopt the updated ordinance to comply with state law, including current water quality standards. The new ordinance ensures the borough meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency permitting requirements and best management practices. It can be viewed at boroughofmarietta.com/document-category/ordinances.

Regional EMS authority: Council President Jeff Hudson was unanimously appointed to serve on the regional EMS authority board if council decides to join the authority.

Building repairs: Borough council unanimously approved spending $8,800 to have A+ Masonry repoint the west end of the borough offices at 111 E. Market St.

Festival: The Blues and Brews Street Festival will take place from 1–6 p.m. Oct. 8 on Front Street between McCleary’s Pub and River Trail Brewing.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Marietta Borough offices.