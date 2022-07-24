When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, July 12.

What happened: Borough Council suspended further discussion of a resolution to support the legalization of cannabis in Pennsylvania.

Background: Borough Council made the decision to place a resolution to support the legalization of cannabis under advisement and allow council members more time to study the resolution and the impacts it may have on the people of Marietta Borough and across Pennsylvania. The suspension of this resolution is indefinite, and Borough Council may or may not decide to discuss the resolution further at a later date.

What’s next: This decision should not affect Marietta residents. Similar resolutions from many other boroughs around Pennsylvania are simply to express support for legislative action, not to legislate any change. The Pennsylvania General Assembly is the legislative body responsible for creating laws regarding cannabis.

War Memorial Park plan: From 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 27, residents will have an opportunity to hear a presentation and offer input on a park master plan for improvements using state grants.

National Night Out: This annual event will be held Aug. 2 to raise awareness and show appreciation for law enforcement and first responders. Marietta Borough law enforcement and first responders will be hosting a small parade of vehicles throughout the town of Marietta at 6 p.m. before performing a demonstration at War Memorial Park. This demonstration will likely start around 6:30-6:45 p.m., but it will depend on what time the parade arrives.

Next council meeting: Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at Marietta Borough Offices, 111 E. Market St., Marietta.