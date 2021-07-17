When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, July 13.

What: Borough Council voted unanimously to approve the dissolution of Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce at the request of the organization.

Why: In recent months the chamber has sought infusions of cash of up to $70,000 in order to remain solvent, claiming COVID-19 setbacks were the result.

What’s next: The chamber is in the process of selling the building it occupies in Columbia.

Sewer fees: Borough Council passed unanimously a resolution to increase annual sewer fees for residents from $105 to $109 as a result of rising costs of sewage treatment. The new rate includes $2 increase levied by the Marietta-Donegal Joint Sewer Authority and $2 by the borough itself. The increase will take effect in the fourth quarter of this year.

Trail closure: Council President Glen Mazis announced a section of the Northwest River Trail that passes through the borough will be closed from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 for construction under the third phase of the Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns (G3) grant. The project phase will be focused on the Furnace Road/Donegal Place area near the Musselman-Vesta Furnace.

Street repairs: At the recommendation of Frederick States, chair of Public Works Committee, council approved a $151,000 contract with Stewart & Tate Construction of York for roadwork and repairs to Porter, Jones and Aaron streets.

Fence removal: Council approved the removal of the outfield fence at War Memorial Park at the request of Rebecca Carroll-Baltozer, chair of the Outreach Committee. The request coincides with a request made by Paul Ginder of Complete Game Academy in Elizabethtown for use of the park for future weekend tournaments. The borough would earn 5% of registration fees and concessions; tournament organizers would maintain the fields in exchange for their use, Ginder said. Council took no action in response, but borough solicitor Brandon Hunter made specific contract recommendations should the borough choose to accept the request for use of the park. Money to pay for the work will come from three sources: $94,000 from the borough’s liquid fuels fund with the remaining money fairly split between the the capital reserve and general funds.