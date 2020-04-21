When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, April 14.

What happened: Borough Council closed the town parks and approved extensions on payments for services and taxes to ease concerns for residents. Council members held their monthly meeting through the Zoom videoconferencing app because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks and trails: In following the restrictions of not having any large gatherings take place right now, parks in the borough are closed but the trail has remained open with signs along the path to stress social distancing.

Borough billing: Deadlines to pay sewer and trash bills is being changed from May 2 to June 1. Residents will also have more time to pay for curb expenses without fines during the crisis.

Tax deadline: Following Lancaster County’s lead, the borough will waive the penalty for real estate tax payments from June until the end of the year. Sharon Bradnick, Marietta’s secretary/treasurer, said after the meeting resolutions on taxes have been signed and sent to Lancaster County.

Monitoring expenses: Meanwhile, the borough is carefully watching its costs and reviewing scheduled projects.