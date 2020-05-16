When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, May 12.

What happened: In a meeting streamed on Zoom, with elected officials as well as borough residents participating, Borough Council decided not to sign a resolution that would reopen Lancaster County before Gov. Tom Wolf decides to move the county from the “red” to “yellow” phase of coronavirus lockdown.

Audit report: Accountant Michael Reiner, of Sager, Swisher & Co., said Marietta had a clean budget with no issues last year. “It was a great operational and financial year for the borough,” Reiner said.

Rainy day fund: Former Mayor Ray Vegso noted the borough has an unassigned fund balance of $822,756.

Sidewalk extension: Council agreed to allow a 60-day extension for the 600 block of East Market Street residents to get their sidewalks in compliance.