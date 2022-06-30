When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, June 14.

What happened: Borough Council discussed support of a resolution to support the legalization of cannabis in Pennsylvania but tabled the vote for next month.

Cannabis legalization: Council heard public comment from residents about the resolution to “support the passage of legislation to end the prohibition unduly imposed on the use of the cannabis plant and its application for adults within the state” as well as the expungement of records for previous such offenses in Pennsylvania. The borough’s support for the resolution won’t have any effect for the borough unless the state General Assembly passes legislation related to cannabis legalization. Council Vice President Frederick States noted that at a recent Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs meeting, only 38% of boroughs present showed support for the resolution.

Discussion: Council members discussed the topic and the implications it could have for the borough and expressed a range of attitudes toward the resolution. A motion was made by council member William Dalzell to accept the resolution in support of cannabis legalization, and it was seconded by council member Steven DeBottis. This motion was ultimately tabled for next month’s council meeting by unanimous vote so that absent council officials — President Jeffrey Hudson and member Miles Lauver — could be in attendance to vote on the resolution.

Marietta Iron Furnace Park: Borough Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution to name parkland on Furnace Road to Marietta Iron Furnace Park. This land was given to Marietta by Lancaster County in June 2021.

Service recognition: Fire Police Captain Steve Bailey was recognized by Marietta Mayor Rebecca Carroll-Baltozer for 50 years of service to the borough.

What’s next: Council will meet again at 7 p.m. July 12 at Marietta Borough Offices 111 E. Market St., Marietta.