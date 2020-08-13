When: Marietta borough council meeting, Aug. 11.

What happened: Council unanimously approved a quick ticket ordinance. They had approved the ordinance in July, but it was vetoed by Mayor Harold Kulman, necessitating another vote in August.

Quick tickets: This ordinance authorizes local code enforcement officers to issue $25 fines to residents responsible for certain property violations. Tickets can be issued for property maintenance, brush and snow removal, fires/fireworks, unlicensed vehicles and similar violations.

Why it matters: The purpose of this ordinance is to expedite the process between notifying the resident of a certain violation and its resolution. Currently, in order to file an appeal on a property violation, residents take their case to a district judge. After going through lengthy administrative processes, the judge will often grant an extension, according to council President Glen Mazis. To appeal a quick ticket, the resident would go to the Marietta Public Works committee, which will be cheaper and less complicated than going to court. Quick ticketing will take effect Oct. 1.

Quotable: “(The International Property Maintenance Code) and the quick ticket will make us able to finally address blighted properties that the citizens have been complaining about for years, that we haven’t been able to do much about,” Mazis said.

Dissent: While the vote by council members was unanimous, the mayor urged council to table the ordinance until the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have passed, out of concern for Marietta residents who are still unemployed.