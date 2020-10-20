When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, Oct. 13.

What happened: Borough Council held a public hearing for, and subsequently approved, an ordinance eliminating parking meter exemptions on Market Street during the holiday season.

Background: The previous ordinance stated parking meters do not need to be fed from Thanksgiving Day through and including Jan. 1. Council changed this to now read Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Why it matters: Free parking was used to incentivize shopping along Market Street, but in practice it led to residents keeping their cars there indefinitely. The borough wants to make it clear that parking meters are not used as a source of revenue, but rather a means to regulate parking in places where it is scarce. This new ordinance was advertised in local papers, and a letter will be sent to the affected residents.

Walkworks grant: The council hired Sam Meckley, community development specialist at Rettew Associates, as an active transportation consultant to spearhead Marietta’s Walkworks grant. The borough received a $20,000 grant to inform residents about walking and biking opportunities in the area. Meckley will work to address community health, as well as better mapping options for the borough.