When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Sept. 7, in the high school auditorium and streamed on YouTube.

What happened: Board President Melissa Herr asked the administration to meet with the district solicitor to discuss medical exemptions and other options for parents who object to the state Department of Health mask mandate that took effect Sept. 7.

Background: Approximately 400 people filled the auditorium to voice opinions on the district’s decision to heed the order from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration requiring masks in K-12 schools and child care centers. Thirty-three people expressed dissatisfaction with the mandate while four spoke in support. Before public comment, Superintendent Kevin Peart said legal counsel had determined the district is obliged to comply with the order. Peart said there were 28 COVID-19 cases and 218 close contacts districtwide.

The image: All board members and administrators on stage wore masks as did about 20% of those seated, most in the back rows. The majority of attendees were unmasked. Standing applause occurred after almost every speaker.

Parent comments: Two of those in favor of the masks represented more than 100 people who, by petition or letter, support preventive measures even absent a mandate. Others chided the administration and board for lack of response to correspondence and visits, calling for their resignations or promising to vote them out of office. Some asked the board to stand with them and find some way to bring them together so that parental instinct is part of the equation.

Student comments: “We are entitled to a free, equal and full education, and offering students to go online is not equal and not possible for everyone,” said one of four students who spoke, echoing many parents who also referenced a district letter that recommended online instruction or homeschooling as options for those not complying with the order. Another student with a diagnosed autoimmune disorder described suffering migraines as the result of a mask. Entreaties to her doctors for an exemption were denied, whereas her school insisted on a mask unless she had an exemption. She asked the district to accept medical exemptions from parents since, she said, many doctors refuse to sign them.

Quotable: “It was a heated evening full of emotion because you’re talking and advocating for your children,” Herr said. “I encourage you to take the same information you brought to us to your legislators and your governor, as we should be doing as well.”