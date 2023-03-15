When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, March 6. George Mann was absent.

What happened: Township officials welcomed Colin Cleary as Manor Township’s new police chief, effective March 1. Board Chairman Brandon Clark administered the oath to Cleary, who appeared with his wife Stacey. Cleary replaces Todd Graeff, who was fired last October amid an investigation into a claim that he grabbed a woman's breast during a police conference in the Poconos. Last week, Graeff was held for trial in Monroe County court on a charge of indecent assault.

Bio: Cleary’s hiring was announced last week on the police department’s Facebook page. The post detailed Cleary’s extensive military and police experience, most recently as Green Tree Borough police chief in Allegheny County. Prior to that, he was a Harrisburg police officer. Cleary’s salary was not immediately available on March 6.

Process: Township officials recently shared recruitment procedures and the interview process with residents via email, including a link to the state Chiefs of Police Association. Public input is not a part of the process.

Comments: Cleary thanked Lt. Kimberly Geyer for “keeping the wheels turning” during the past five months as acting police chief. Cleary thanked the other officers for welcoming him into the agency. Clark said the supervisors are “elated with our choice” of Cleary, who is “thoughtful, intelligent and approachable.”

Police honors: In an added agenda item, Geyer presented life-saving awards to Officer Mark Burkholder and retired Sgt. Matt Wolf. Burkholder and Wolf gave care to a township resident last November when they utilized CPR and AED. The resident and his wife attended the meeting. Burkholder received a pin on his uniform.

Regional police query: Township officials responded to comments and questions from resident Pete Anders regarding the possible regionalization with other police departments. Anders, who is the Millersville University police chief, said he believes in regionalization, He said Manor has one of the best police departments in Lancaster County.

Response: Township Manager Ryan Strohecker responded to Anders’ inquiries about the future of police service in Millersville Borough, which has its own police department, and Lancaster Township, which contracts for services with Manheim Township. Strohecker said Manheim Township is losing money in its contract for police services with Lancaster Township. Strohecker said it would be a huge undertaking for Manor Township and any such contract would have an enormous impact.

Quotable: “I don't think it’s in our best interest to regionalize with Millersville Borough or Lancaster Township, Strohecker said. “From a financial standpoint, we would not do it unless it would benefit (Manor Township). We will not do it at a loss.”

New business: The board considered a proposed text amendment and waiver request of Snyder Funeral Home, which would allow for certain features to exist on one of the properties. Proprietor Chip Snyder, Kathy Snyder Guidos and attorney Riley Noetzel discussed the company’s plan for a monument business across from the funeral home. The location at 321 Old Blue Rock Road, zoned residential, would be used for headstones and monuments. Noetzel and the Synders plan to install a stationary headstone lift on the property as “an accessory funeral home use.” The company currently has a similar lift in Akron. Clark requested some pictures of the proposed lift before considering any exceptions.

Fire truck: Supervisor Allan Herr said Blue Rock Regional Fire District anticipates receiving a $1 million rescue vehicle this summer. The vehicle was ordered last year.