When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, July 5.

What happened: Township officials did not back a proposal to install an electronic “community gateway sign” along Route 999, saying it would be met with opposition from local residents. Funeral director Chad Snyder, who now owns the former Scheid Funeral Home at 320 Old Blue Rock Road, appeared with his attorney Reilly Noetzel and another representative to present the idea of installing a “very tasteful” monument-style digital sign on the property. Snyder, who also purchased another former Scheid property at 321 Old Blue Rock Road, said he hoped to “restore the trust that someone else broke in our community,” referring to the late Andrew Scheid.

Details: Snyder emphasized he is proposing a welcome sign, not a billboard, and showed a concept photo to board members. He said his company would manage the property and the proposed sign would be controlled by an information technology department. Snyder said electronic signs are less distracting than traditional signs, and the brightness level can be adjusted, particularly overnight.

More info: While still undecided about the size and dimensions, Snyder’s attorney Reilly Noetzel said the proposed structure is “not super high and not super close to the highway.” One side of the sign would say “Welcome to Manor Township,” whereas the other would welcome traffic to Millersville. They also discussed limited access to advertising, including alerts and community announcements.

Board reaction: Supervisors Allan Herr and John Wenzel said they oppose such a sign on Route 999, and that it would be an additional distraction in an area where speeding is already a problem. Wenzel said the character of the area would change if the township were to introduce an electronic sign.

Zoning law: Township Manager Ryan Strohecker recapped recent zoning changes for electronic billboards in the township. On Feb. 1, the board approved an ordinance amendment allowing digital signs to change their messages more frequently.

What’s next: Strohecker said Noetzel can submit a rezoning petition for a text amendment, but Strohecker suggested first speaking with the township zoning officer, who may point out some other obstacles. Supervisors commended Snyder for his commitment but said they are not interested in any further pursuit of the sign.

Quotable: “The digital sign is here to stay,” Snyder said. “It’s forward-thinking for the township to consider our request.”

Public meetings: Resident Mary Glazier again expressed concerns about the cancellation of two board of supervisors meetings in 2022, including the February meeting due to lack of business and the June meeting due to lack of a quorum. Glazier noted that supervisors are required to meet at least monthly according to the Second Class Township Code. She said meeting cancellations send a message that community participation is unnecessary and even unwelcome. Cancellation of the February meeting was of particular concern, Glazier said, because it led to the assumption that supervisors did not want to hear public input into the discussion of federal pandemic relief funds. Strohecker responded that there will be meeting minutes available from a short work session that was held in June.

Policing request: Letort Manor resident David Milisock said his neighborhood has “really changed” in the last couple of years, and asked for more patrols. Milisock said some homes have up to seven cars, while three houses have chickens. Milisock said a number of juveniles and adults ride around in the streets on ATVs, minibikes and golf carts.