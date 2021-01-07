When: Manor Townshp Supervisors meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: During its annual reorganization, the board reelected George Mann chairman and Brandon Clark vice chairman. Township Manager Ryan Strohecker was appointed secretary-treasurer. All board members are returning. Mann, Clark and supervisor Allan Herr appeared in person for the meeting, along with police chief Todd Graeff, public works director Mark Harris and a few residents. Supervisors John Wenzel and Jay Breneman attended remotely via video call, along with Strohecker.

Why it’s important: The board approved a number of resolutions, including appointments of Jay Provanzo, Don Mann and James Henke to the township Planning Commission; they also appointed Dennis Funk to the Zoning Hearing Board.

Other happenings: The board held its first regular business meeting of the year immediately following the reorganization meeting. Supervisors approved a public hearing date of March 2 to consider the enactment of an official map. Resident Sue Sheeler requested reimbursement for personal expenses and expenses incurred by the Woods Edge Homeowners Association for replacement of storm drains. Strohecker gave an informational update on the Barley Farm development, saying the project will be considered by the township planning commission members on Jan. 11 and by township zoning officials on Jan. 13.