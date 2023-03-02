When: Manor Township supervisors’ public hearing on the rezoning of 289 Donerville Road, held at Manor Middle School, Feb. 23.

What happened: The supervisors voted 5-0 to adopt an ordinance to rezone the property, known as “the Eshelman farm,” from high-density to low-density residential, contrary to recommendations by both the Lancaster County Planning Commission and previous township planners. The board made its decision, following a second round of public comments and a 20-minute executive session; the first round of comments were made Feb. 6. The 92-acre property is north of Charlestown Road, south of Weaver Road, and immediately west of the Woods Edge Community.

Background: Township officials, family descendants of the late Guy Eshelman, and the community at large have debated the future of the site since a proposed rezoning change was announced at the end of 2022. The Eshelman family attorney raised the issue at the Jan. 3 business meeting, saying his clients only learned of the possible rezoning on New Year’s Eve. While the board’s decision represents a victory to those in favor of the “downzoning” from high to low density, and while township solicitor Jason Hess offered opening comments to assure all legal compliance has been followed, Township Manager Ryan Strohecker acknowledged Feb. 23 that the matter is likely headed to the court system.

Remarks by family attorney: Attorney Eric Hume, on behalf of Guy Eshelman’s three children, discussed zoning principles and historic conversations between the county and the township about how to concentrate growth and keep farms. Lancaster County recommends nine housing units per acre, and county planners have encouraged the landowner and the township to work together, Hume said. “We want to work with Manor Township” and “don’t want to be an adversary,” Hume said. “There’s a shortage of housing. It’s not going away,” Hume said. Anticipating comments from those opposing high density, Hume said there would be less school traffic generated by apartments and duplexes than by single family homes in a low-density development. He said the Eshelman family is willing to go into mediation to keep the land from being rezoned.

Another view: But not all members of the family agree. Jim Stauffer of Weaver Road said Guy Eshelman was his uncle, and Clyde Eshelman was his grandfather. Stauffer said he favored rezoning to low density. “I’m not here to fight against my cousins, but I’d rather live beside low density,” Stauffer said.

Opponents of high density: Dwayne Smith of Round Hill Lane said his property touches the properties in question, and that he was assured by a former developer and Realtor that there would not be any development. “I’ll be damned if I’m going to put up with a bunch of apartments and (street) lights,” Smith said. Sutherland resident Joan Matterness said high density would overwhelm Charlestown, Donerville and South Centerville Roads, all of which are two lanes. Matterness said the township should consider developing the Armstrong industrial property or “other Murry lots.” Matterness added, “Most of us in this room tonight are asking you to make a sound decision and zone to low density.”

Opponents of low density: Tracy Broderick of Hampden Drive said "not everyone here thinks (low density) is a good idea." She said the planning commissions have worked really hard to make sure there is affordable housing. Resident Mary Glazier agreed that affordable housing is an issue in the township, where a single home on one acre, recently listed for $375,000, is now under agreement for $440,000. Glazier, a former township planning board member, said concerns about traffic and schools are legitimate and agreed that the township should look at the Armstrong tract.

More comments: James Baumgartner of Woods Edge said he worked for three decades as a land development engineer and is currently a Realtor. He agreed there’s no affordable housing in the area for people with a low to moderate income, and he said the township should find a middle ground to allow for cluster development. Bill Antczak of Woods Edge said he was “really confused” at the township’s reversal from 17 years ago when a plan by Stone Mill Estates to develop the land as low density was not favorable.

Township manager: In his closing remarks, Strohecker addressed all of the major points raised by the Eshelman family and their attorneys, including traffic, “sound planning principles” and the fair share argument. Strohecker said the board of supervisors are planners and the township has “a very capable and intelligent staff that are also planners,” including zoning officer Nate Taggart and public works director Mark Harris who knows “every square inch and square mile of this township.” Strohecker said the county Planning Commission looks at things in a very simplistic way. “We appreciate them looking at things on a county level, but they are not boots on the ground,” Strohecker said.

Quotable: “One of the purposes of zoning is to prevent overcrowding of land, blight, danger, congestion in travel and transportation,” Strohecker said. “We’ll save our best argument for court,” Strohecker said.