When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 7. Supervisor Missy Phelan was absent.

What happened: The board held a public hearing on a proposed ordinance dealing with cluster developments, accessory dwelling units, fences and walls and extensive solar energy and wind.

Details: The proposed ordinance was reviewed by the solicitor. Zoning Officer Nate Taggart discussed highlights of the ordinance. Cluster developments — developments limited to small areas to preserve open space — will be moved from special exception to conditional use, which means the board of supervisors can approve them. In-law quarters will be moved to a permitted use as an "accessory dwelling," which means they can be approved by staff rather than the board of supervisors.

Solar uses: Residents Patricia Beaumont and Mary Glazier had questions about solar uses. Township officials explained the proposed ordinance does not allow land only to be used for a solar farm. But solar energy could power an agricultural farm. Glazier said she appreciates the rural qualities of agricultural land.

Quotables: "We don't want hundreds and hundreds of acres of solar farms,” Chair Brandon Clark said. Supervisor John Wenzel agreed that officials don't want to see agricultural land end up as a solar farm, but there is opportunity for solar on residential land. Supervisor Allan Herr said it would make sense for solar panels to be located at the landfill, even though it is zoned as excavation. Herr said he agreed that “ag land is best served as ag land.”

More: Township Manager Ryan Strohecker said the proposed ordinance allows the township to maintain control of decisions as to what happens when wind turbines become decommissioned.

What’s next: The board plans to vote on the ordinance in September.

Farm preservation: Matt Knepper, Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board director, presented information about preserved farms. The township has 17 preserved farms. Knepper explained the difference between the Ag Preserve Board, a public organization which has been around since the early 1980s, and the Lancaster Farmland Trust, a private organization. Strohecker said the county is in the process of re-examining the urban growth boundary, and some farms are partially within that boundary. Of township land, 83% is agricultural, Strohecker said.

Police update: The board approved a police department policy update. Updates were made to policy manual definitions, policies and procedures involving use of force, pursuit, custodial searches and interactions with transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals.

Blue Rock Regional Fire District: Herr discussed bidding for the new Blue Rock Fire Rescue vehicle, which is being outfitted with equipment and is expected to be ready next month. He said it will cost $1.2 million. The old vehicle was sold for $200,000.

Citizen comments: Valley Drive resident Elam Glick said he is frustrated that his neighbor hasn’t had a trash hauler since April. Glick said the neighbor has a shed filled up so high with trash that it fell over a 6-foot fence into another neighbor’s yard. Glick said he helped the neighbor last year and "hoped he'd get his act together." Clark and Strohecker said the township is aware of the matter, and the zoning department has sent a letter.