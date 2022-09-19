When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Supervisors passed the minimum municipal obligations for 2023 with approximately $77,000 in reduction. Township Manager J. Ryan Strohecker said both pension plans are performing well and are 100% funded.

MS4 update: Public works director Mark Harris was recognized, once again, for helping the township meet its obligations. Strohecker described it as a “showcase for the township.” Harris discussed efforts to maximize a detention basin in Springdale Farms with the introduction of a biomix and wetland plants. Harris said the township was able to accomplish its project for $16,000 while similar projects have cost between $147,000 to $250,000. He said the bulk of the money was spent on sand, and there was no need to bring in an engineer.

Quotables: “We get to really brag on our public works,” Strohecker said. “Our guys are talented enough to do it.” Harris said, “I get to play in the mud. It's a boy's dream.”

Personnel: The board unanimously approved a number of personnel changes, including the the hiring of police Officer Scott Smith. Lt. Kimberly Geyer, who represented the police department in Chief Todd Graeff's absence, discussed the process that went into selecting Smith from a pool of eight candidates.

Background: Smith lives with his wife in Wilmington, Delaware. He is a 2012 graduate of the Delaware County Community College Police Academy. He has worked part time for seven years as a Bethel Township Police officer.

Why it’s important: Geyer said Smith's hiring was guided by “Hiring For Attitude,” a recommended reading assignment from Strohecker. Smith's former employers and character references led the township to know Smith as “hard-working, dedicated, honest, quick thinking with little to no temper.”

Police recognition: Supervisor Missy Phelan thanked Cpl. Trevor St. Clair for the National Night Out event, which took place last month. Supervisor Allan Herr also thanked the department for allowing him to participate in a recent ride-along in which the department responded to a motorcycle fatality.

Other happenings: Supervisors accepted the resignation of office employee Joanne Reiner. Officials then approved the hiring of Michelle Smith as a full-time bookkeeper and Peg Smith as a part-time administrative assistant.