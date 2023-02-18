When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 6, at Manor Middle School. Chairman Brandon Clark was absent.

What happened: Approximately 100 people attended the regular supervisors meeting held to review a plan to rezone 289 Donerville Road, called “the Eshelman property,” consisting of 92.3 acres. The property in question is currently zoned high-density flex but is targeted for low-density residential. Supervisor Allan Herr explained no voting would take place on Feb. 6, and that the board was acting in its legislative capacity. As such, the public could speak but no one could call witnesses or conduct cross-examination. A formal public hearing will be held Feb. 23 to consider the rezoning.

Landowner’s position: Four members of the Eshelman family addressed the board individually to oppose the rezoning. Susan Wenger, Todd Crouse, Yvonne Eshelman-Crouse, and Guy Eshelman Jr., along with their attorney, claim the family never knew about the township’s intent to downzone the property to low-density residential until Dec. 31, 2022. Their attorney, Mike Traxler, said the proposed zoning change is contrary to the township’s comprehensive plan, adopted in 2007.

Background: In 2005, the land was zoned to permit high-density housing as part of the township’s comprehensive plan. Wenger said her dad, now deceased, paid escalated property taxes for 17 years based on high-density zoning. Prior to the 2005 rezoning, the Eshelman family were denied a request to have the family farm zoned as medium-density residential.

Why it’s important: There were strong feelings on both sides. Opponents of rezoning said low-density zoning creates large lots for the wealthy and is an inefficient use of land. Those in favor of the rezoning said high-density residential is unreasonable for the area due to traffic that is already “horrendous.” They also said low-density residential creates a buffer between the property and the surrounding agricultural lands. The other edge of the property is zoned industrial. Traxler said the township’s “crusade” to stop the family from developing the land as high density is a classic case of “spot zoning.” Manor Township has a duty to absorb its fair share of high-density development, Traxler said. The Eshelman property is the last piece of property in the township zoned RH1, and Traxler said the property’s high-density zoning is appropriate due to the availability of public water. “This property has been singled out,” Traxler said.

Comments against rezoning: Resident Mary Glazier, a former member of the township Planning Commission, noted the Eshelman property is within the township’s urban growth boundary — designed to focus more intensive growth inside the boundary while preserving surrounding natural and agricultural land outside the boundary. She said rezoning the land to low-density residential is illogical. Springdale Farms resident Leah Bacon said, “We’re growing everywhere. People need places to live.” With respect to traffic concerns, Bacon noted it is common for traffic improvements to be made as development happens. Eshelman-Crouse said the rezoning measures were “unusually accelerated,” adding the township should “carry out zoning with integrity, transparency and predictability.” Her husband said he wants to make sure people can afford housing, and high density would fill the need of the township’s unmet housing market. Wenger said, “We have planned and dreamed with our dad about the legacy of our family farm.”

Comments for rezoning: Many neighbors said they do not want high-density development, including Sue Sheeler and Joan Matterness, both residents of the Woods Edge community. Robert Musser of Donerville Road and Randy Kreider of Charlestown Road said they support the rezoning to low density. Kreider said he understands the family’s point of view but that high density would not be “a good fit.”

What’s next: The public hearing to consider the rezoning of the Donerville Road property will occur at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Manor Middle School. The next supervisors meeting is March 6.

Other happenings: The board approved the hiring of two new police officers out of a pool of 12 candidates. Mary Reynolds, a former Columbia Borough and Millersville University police officer was hired effective Jan. 23. Cody Ritchey, a 2019 graduate of Millersville University and former Lebanon City police officer, was hired effective Jan. 31.