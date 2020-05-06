Manor Township

When: Supervisors meeting, May 4.

What happened: The township board took action by granting conditional approval for a residential subdivision plan, which had been listed as a briefing item. The property is located at 80 Charlestown Road in Washington Boro. The applicants plan to subdivide a 2-acre lot off the existing 10-acre property.

Background: A representative from Strausser Engineering, who attended the meeting remotely on behalf of the applicants, said the plan has gone through the township planning commission “very smoothly.” The board confirmed the applicants were seeking deferral of sidewalk and curbing requirements for now but would be hooking up to public sewer.

Other business: The board responded to a resident Gabe Bell’s request to pass a resolution exempting certain people from wearing masks in public, saying the requirement posed “a huge cost to society.” Manager Ryan Strohecker thanked Bell for his remarks but said the township would not endeavor to trump orders by Gov. Tom Wolf. Strohecker suggested Bell take up the matter with his state representative.