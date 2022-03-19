When: March 7 Manor Township Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisor George Mann did not attend.

What happened: The board accepted a detailed spending plan for use of more than $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds, nearly a quarter of which will be put aside for potential land acquisition.

Background: Township Manager Ryan Strohecker described the funds as “a massive influx of dollars into our coffers that we never asked for.” The first $1.1 million payment was received in June 2021, and the second payment is expected this June.

Why it’s important: American Rescue Plan funds are approved only for specific uses. Strohecker said the township’s department heads have put together a plan that is “very different” from that of other municipalities. The township will invest in police, public works and administration.

Public works: The largest planned expenditure is the purchase of a $325,000 backup generator. The township also will invest in park bathrooms and building enhancements, a mini excavator, forklift, radio/repeaters and a portable light system. Manor will be only the second municipality in the county to have a “snow thrower system” to remove snow drifts.

Police department: Expenditures include $180,000 for new body cams, $27,000 for modem upgrades and a $15,000 speed trailer.

Administration: The township has dedicated the following funds: $85,000 to employee “premium pay,” which includes an annual bonus formula for nonuniform employees; $100,000 in nonprofit grant awards; $52,000 for two scholarships per year through the Penn Manor Education Foundation for students residing in the township and entering the fields of government or agriculture.

Public reaction: Resident Leah Bacon said she thinks there should be a meeting in between the proposal and the final allocations. John Ericson, Patty Beaumont and Sue Sheeler agreed that there should be more time for public review.

Law enforcement: Several police promotions were announced and celebrated. Kimberly Geyer was promoted to lieutenant. Chief Todd Graeff said her promotion was “long overdue,” describing Geyer as “my right hand for a number of years.” Andrew Long was promoted from corporal to sergeant. Pete Papadopoulos and Trevor St. Clair were promoted to corporal. Board chairman Brandon Clark said all four officers were “excellent candidates” for their new positions.

Next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. April 4 at the township municipal building, 950 W. Fairway Drive.