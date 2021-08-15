When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: Resident Leah Bacon requested that township officials increase efforts to keep residents more engaged in the decision-making process by adding information to monthly agenda items.

Background: Bacon claimed that unless residents dedicate the first Monday of the month to reading the board packet in its entirety, it is hard to know if an agenda item actually pertains to them. As an example, she cited a “new business” item on the Aug. 2 agenda, listed as “accepting dedication of Lot 16.” She said the item would be introduced as something the board has seen on their Google Drive followed by a motion and a second.

The lot in question: Resident Patricia Beaumont, who spoke after Bacon, said the agenda item titled Lot 16 involved the Carol Drive property she acquired in August 2019, near the Barley Farm and Little Conestoga Creek. Beaumont claimed she contacted the supervisors on the advice of Hess Builders, who were developing land to the east with plans for a park and a walking path. Beaumont said no one from the township responded to her letter or phone calls and that she felt ignored. Beaumont also said she and her husband have not talked to neighbors about their concerns because the developer advised that by doing so they would be looked at as “troublemakers.”

Township response: Chairman George Mann responded that he tried contacting Beaumont but was unable to reach her at the phone number provided. Township Manager Ryan Strohecker also denied Beaumont’s claim.

Quotable: “We have met with (Beaumont) multiple times,” Strohecker said. “The last thing she has been is ignored.”

Other happenings: The board, along with a large crowd of first responders, recognized 12-year-old resident Layna Lawrence and her younger brother for their lifesaving efforts involving a near-drowning incident. Layna was able to pull her friend to the surface of a swimming pool on May 22 while her brother summoned help. The siblings were described as “two very smart children” and presented with a gift certificate to Pine View Dairy.