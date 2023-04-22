When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, April 3. Chairman Brandon Clark was absent.

What happened: Township officials and members of the Blue Rock Regional Fire District board recognized longtime board member Jay C. Breneman for 12 years of service.

Background: Breneman is a retired teacher and former township supervisor. He continued to serve as the township’s representative to Blue Rock Regional Fire District, which services Manor Township and Millersville Borough.

Appreciation: Blue Rock Fire Commissioner Duane Hagelgans thanked Breneman for ”years and years of service. ... These relationships are very important.” Administrators also thanked Blue Rock administrators Brian and Linda Olsen, township public works director Mark Harris, township police Chief Colin Cleary and the Millersville Borough representative to the fire district, Linda Bellile. Approximately 20 members of the fire district gathered for a photo opportunity with Breneman.

Quotable: “I appreciate all you people,” Breneman said. “I still have your backs.”

Blue Rock update: Hagelgans noted that the fire district’s budget has gone down twice since 2012 and has never gone up. “We are in good shape,” he said. Also, the district ordered a new rescue vehicle 2 years ago which should be arriving next month. A local vendor will install all the equipment. It is only the second new vehicle purchased since the existence of Blue Rock Regional Fire District in 2012, Hagelgans said. He discussed the need to replace some buildings eventually. Hagelgans also said volunteerism is down, and that new volunteers require 200 hours of training plus ongoing training every year, saying the debt they owe to volunteers is tremendous.

Supervisor comment: Supervisor John Wenzel commended Hagelgans for his retention of volunteers and being cost-conscious. “You're only as strong as your leadership,” Wenzel said. Township Manager Ryan Strohecker said the public doesn’t realize how well the fire district is run because it doesn’t receive newspaper coverage for being in turmoil. “The leadership has created a quality fire company,” Strohecker said.

MS4 update: Harris presented an update on the township’s municipal separate storm sewer system training for pollution reduction. The township has undertaken education and training since 2018 when the Clean Water Act was approved. Harris highlighted four upcoming projects for 2023. The township inspects over 2,100 inlets for illicit discharges. Harris also noted the required MS4 project was completed in house for $21,000, as compared to a neighboring borough which paid a contractor $147,000 to perform the same work.

Other happenings: Strohecker promised a long-awaited update on a solar and wind ordinance was upcoming.