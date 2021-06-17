The state Attorney General's Office has charged a Manor Township man with defrauding a Medicaid program by claiming to be providing care for his 91-year-old mother-in-law 24 hours per day, seven days a week, while also working another full-time job or not visiting her at all.

Mikhail Bagdasarian, 72, was charged with several felony offenses for filing fraudulent time sheets for care he did not actually provide, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday.

Bagdasarian is charged as a co-defendant with his sister-in-law Zhanna Sainz, the two having split $95,000 in fraudulent billings, prosecutors said.

Sainz, 57, lives in Harrisburg with her mother, who suffers from multiple health issues and has been allowed 24/7 paid care since November 2019. Bagdasarian was hired by his mother-in-law to be her personal care attendant under a Medicaid waiver program that allows recipients to hire a personal care attendant, rather than having to rely on a nursing home or rotating home-care operations.

Bagdasarian submitted false time sheet filings between January 2016 and April 2021, according to the affidavit. Between January 2016 and June 2019, Bagdasarian submitted time sheets for Medicaid payments while he was working 55 miles away from his mother-in-law's residence at his full-time job at in Quarryville. Police said they identified at least 750 occasions where dates he was at his Quarryville job overlapped with his time sheets, when he was supposed to be caring for his mother-in-law.

Later in the police investigation, detectives began surveilling Sainz's home. Of the 223 days of recorded video evidence between August 2020 and March 2021, Bagdasarian visited the home only approximately 23 times, police said, though he was getting paid for being there 24/7. His mother-in-law was seen left alone at home for more than six hours at a time on at least 110 days, according to the affidavit.

"Zhanna Sainz and Mikhail Bagdasarian not only tried to make a profit from a program for senior Pennsylvanians, they also neglected Sainz's elderly mother who needed their care and support," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a news release. "Medicaid provides essential funding so families can care for their loved ones — it is not a source of profit for bad actors."

Police said that in interviews, Bagdasarian claimed he is "normally" with his mother-in-law on a daily basis, providing 90% of her care, though he admitted he had been employed during part of the time he was supposed to be caring for her.

Legal representation for Bagdasarian could not immediately be determined.