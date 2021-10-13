When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: The board passed a resolution updating the park rules and regulations, citing recent problems from playing music too loudly to "baby reveal" parties where extra cleanup is required.

Background: According to the township website, the park rules were last updated in 2013. In December, the township set new pavilion rental rates at $40 for residents and $125 for nonresidents.

Why it's important: According to Township Manager Ryan Strohecker, police were recently called to a party at a park pavilion due to excessive noise. The group was disrespectful to the point of playing music that was "anti-police" and vulgar, after being asked to turn down the music. Strohecker said the updated rules will "give our police a little more teeth" with what they can control.

Quotable: “(The group’s behavior) angered me,” said board member John Wenzel. “That’s not the way we work here in Manor Township.”

Citizen comments: Resident Leah Bacon requested that supervisors consider changing their meeting dates from the first Monday of the month because it conflicts with the meeting of the Penn Manor school board. Resident Missy Phelan commended the township for doing a "really good job" of keeping the public informed through newsletters, the website and responding to emails.