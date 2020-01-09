When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: The five returning board members opted for a change in leadership during the reorganization meeting. Vice chairman George Mann was elected chairman for 2020 and Brandon Clark, who had been chairman, was elected vice chairman.
Appointments: The board adopted a number of resolutions for advisory board positions, including: Pamela Shellenberger (planning commission), Bradley Singer (zoning hearing board), Courtney Barry, Karla Vinson and Maher Hatter (park and rec board). Other board appointments continued from 2019 with a few exceptions. Township manager Ryan Strohecker will now also serve as assistant zoning officer. Supervisor Allan Herr was appointed delegate to the state convention. Richard Shock and supervisor John Wenzel will serve as representatives to the Blue Rock Fire District, which also serves Millersville Borough.
Resolutions: Following the reorganization, the board adopted a resolution to establish meeting dates. Supervisors will continue to meet the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m., with adjustments for holidays and elections.
Other happenings: Resident Christine Brubaker commented on a number of nonagenda items. She requested that township officials adhere to smoking restrictions at the annual Washington Boro Tomato Festival. Brubaker described an encounter she had with a “belligerent” smoker at last year’s event. The festival is held at a township park where “Young Lungs at Play” signs are displayed.
Quotable: “If you’re going to have signage about not smoking, please enforce it,” Brubaker said.