When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, June 7, in person, with three of the five board members in attendance.

What happened: Supervisors approved a land development plan for Peace of Mind Self Storage on Charlestown Road. A representative from Light Heigel & Associates assured the board that “a minor stormwater issue” has already been worked out.

Also: Supervisors approved a final land development plan for a property on Shultz Road. A representative for the applicant said his client is seeking to construct a new single-family dwelling on the property. Supervisors, in a series of motions, moved the request from a briefing item to an action item, then granted waivers for concrete curbing and right of way widths.

Maintenance building: The board awarded a $929,700 general construction contract to ECI Construction to build a second maintenance building for expansion purposes. Township Manager Ryan Strohecker said work will begin soon and should be done by the end of the year.

Other happenings: The board voted to pursue enforcement against a property on Holly Ann Circle for ordinance violations. Township officials claim the property owner has committed “repeated violations of the zoning ordinance” for about two years and the township has had “very lengthy” conversations with the owner. Violations include keeping chickens on the property illegally.

Sewer agreement: The board adopted a resolution to share water and sewer information with the county, noting Lancaster Area Sewer Authority supports efforts to exchange such data with the county.