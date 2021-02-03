When: Manor Township Supervisors meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: The board approved an ordinance amendment pertaining to digital signs, including two electronic billboards within the township. The township will now allow shorter dwell times for such signs.

Background: Township officials first considered the matter in October when business owner Ryan Miller approached the board seeking a reduction in dwell times from once an hour to every 10 seconds. In addition to conventional ads, the ordinance change would permit Amber alerts and other public service announcements.

Why it’s important: An attorney for Miller who attended the meeting on Feb. 1 said the 10-second dwell time is a “general trend of the industry.”

Water pollution solution: Manager Ryan Strohecker spoke of the township’s continued training on the state-mandated MS4 municipal stormwater requirements. Strohecker commended public works director Mark Harris for saving the township hundreds of thousands of dollars by using the township’s resources to improve sediment control and reduce nitrates. Strohecker said the township is looking ahead to 2022-23 when the new permit is issued.

Personnel change: Supervisors approved the resignation of a township police officer.