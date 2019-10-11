When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.
What happened: The board approved two final land development plans, both of which were introduced as briefing items.
LCSWMA: The Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority will add a mobile office to the east side of its metals recovery facility at 3049 River Road. Todd Vaughn, of the landscape architecture firm David Miller Associates, said the office will be used for holding meetings and conducting interviews. The plan, which was previously approved by the township engineer, includes additional parking spaces but no new driveways.
Reese Investments: The board granted conditional approval to a landowner who is seeking to add four additional apartments to the existing apartment building at 135 W. Charlotte St., Millersville. Bill Swiernik of David Miller Associates said there will be expansion of the existing parking area to create additional parking spaces. The plan was already approved by the township Planning Commission, but because of a water capacity issue, the actual building permit will not be sought until 2022.