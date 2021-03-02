When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, March 1.

What happened: The board adopted the official township map after a short public hearing. Public works director Mark Harris presented highlights of the updated map, including four areas targeted for development or other expanded township uses.

Background: Manager Ryan Strohecker said the township last adopted its official map around 1993. The updated map has been reviewed by the Lancaster County Planning Commission, a land use advisory board and the intermunicipal committee in a process that started in early 2019.

Public comment: Two residents commented on an area referred to as “Block 3” or “The Barley Farm,” located south of Bender Mill Road and west of Central Manor Road. The tract is now owned by Hess Home Builders and is being planned for development. John Beaumont, a Carol Drive resident, said he was concerned about the possibility of flooding where walking paths are being proposed. Steve Dickerman, a Central Manor Road resident, said neighbors recently informed him of what’s happening behind his house. Dickerman said he has spent a lot of time trying to keep his property as natural as possible and will be disappointed if the area gets developed.

Quotable: “No humans have walked there for eight years,” Dickerman said. “I’m trying to keep humans out of there,” he said, adding that part of his property is occupied by wildlife such as turkeys, deer and blue herons.

Other happenings: A resident of Heritage Avenue near Greider Park said that township workers removed hedges that she and her husband spent 40 years cultivating. She requested to put up a fence at her own expense to replace an existing fence. Board members agreed to take the request under consideration.