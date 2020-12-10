When: Manor Township Supervisors meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: Township officials recognized and promoted two police officers. Detective Trisha Mazur was promoted to sergeant, and Officer Rockie Tice was promoted to corporal. A small crowd of family members and co-workers waited outside the township building until the official announcement took place. The masked group were then invited in for the brief recognition ceremony and pictures.

Background: Mazur and Tice’s promotions follow the recent promotions of two other township officers. In October, Matthew Wolf was promoted to the position of sergeant. Andrew Long was promoted to corporal. Police chief Todd Graeff thanked township officials for the new wave of police advancements.

Quotable: “I’m really happy and lucky to have these great men and women in the department,” Graeff said.

Financial: The board unanimously adopted resolutions to certify next year’s budget and appoint Ryan Strohecker as manager.

Other happenings: Residents of Woods Edge development voiced concerns about a deteriorating storm drain at the corner of Langley Square and Stone Creek Road. Sue Sheeler, who represents the homeowners association, requested the township reimburse her for concrete repairs to the storm drains.