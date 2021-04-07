When: Manor Township Supervisors meeting, April 5.

What happened: The board approved two requests from the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority, including a request to extend the hours of operation at the landfill during upcoming construction and a request in support of stockpiling ash for a 6-month trial period. The township will send a letter to the state Department of Environmental Protection in support of the move.

Background: According to Bob Zorbaugh of LCSWMA, the Inashco facility had approached DEP with a proposal that includes creating a visual screen around the ash stockpile. During a recent Zoom meeting hosted by LCSWMA for neighbors of the landfill, the authority did not receive any negative feedback. Zorbaugh said the extended hours are necessary during construction at the transfer station to accommodate the additional vehicles. The current hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Why it’s important: Township Manager Ryan Strohecker commended the authority for working with the township and residents, and for other contributions such as new playground equipment and assisting township police with speed enforcement.

Other happenings: The board approved the promotion of police Officer Colleen Tatara to detective. Chief Todd Graeff said Tatara, who has worked for the department for 22 years, is very well deserving of the promotion. The board also approved the hiring of Officer Steven Haas, a graduate of Penn Manor High School who was looking to return to the area after working as a police officer in City Philadelphia for the past two years.