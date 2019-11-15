When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 7.
What happened: Township Manager Ryan Strohecker gave a summary presentation of the 2020 budget, which was met with the board’s full favor. The $6.12 million budget includes no tax increase.
Spending plan: While there is an anticipated 6% increase in revenues, much of it from the earned income tax, money from reserves is being used to balance the budget. Salaries for the 38 full-time employees will increase by 3% overall. The township is also considering additional police positions and promotions within the department.
Major projects: Strohecker said the township plans to make major infrastructure investments in 2020, with the Safe Harbor bridge rehab project being “the big one.” Among the roads slated for improvements are South Centerville, Gamber, Blue Rock and Witmer.
Other happenings: Strohecker said there is a strong likelihood that the township will sell its sewer systems to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority next year, in hopes to be “out of the sewer business.” Money from the sale of the systems, located in Manor Ridge and Crossgates, will be used to build an additional maintenance building.