When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 10. Supervisor Allan Herr was absent.

What happened: After discussing a number of new business items and public comments, Township Manager Ryan Strohecker presented the 2023 budget summary, which was approved for advertisement and adoption on Dec. 5.

Budget details: Strohecker compared the spending plan to a puzzle, explaining there are slightly more expenditures than revenues. Total revenues are $6,770,320 and expenditures are $6,788,349. The majority of revenues are derived from taxes. Strohecker said reserves will be used to balance the budget. The township intends to hold the tax rate at 0.99 mils, despite a 4.64% increase over the 2022 budget.

Highlights: Strohecker said it is no surprise that the capital fund is in the negative by $361,000, as the township plans to purchase or invest in some “extremely expensive” items, including: a pickleball court for Charlestown Park, doubling the parking spaces at the rail trail, cameras for police, road bank mower, dump truck and improvements to South Centerville Road. Salary increases for uniform and non-uniform employees will increase by 3.25%.

Other happenings: The board voted to start the process to rezone 289 Donerville Road from high density flex to low density residential after several residents and township officials weighed in. Strohecker said the rezoning has been discussed for “quite a while” as the property borders both agricultural land and the Woods Edge housing development. Zoning officer Nate Taggart and Supervisor Missy Phelan explained high density zoning and high density flex zoning. Phelan said the flex allows for cluster developments.

Quotable: Chairman Brandon Clark said, “Low density makes the most sense for that piece” and therefore rezoning is “incumbent on us as good stewards.”

Discussion: Supervisor John Wenzel said he’s interested in finding some middle ground, but agreed that developing the property under the current zoning designation would be a dramatic change from the view of farmland. “The character of the area is really important,” Wenzel said. Supervisor George Mann said, “I would be much more in favor of low density.”

Public comment: Wood Edge residents Sue Sheeler and Joan Matterness encouraged the board's decision. “You can't get one more home in our development,” Sheeler said. “Bill Murry did a good job designing Woods Edge, but it's a packed community.” Even though she said she won't be around to see it, Matterness said low density is “an excellent idea” for the Donerville Road property, and "high density flex would be an absolute disaster.”

What's next: With the board's decision, Taggart and township solicitor Jason Hess said they will begin the process to rezone 289 Donerville Road to low density and start considering if there is other township land available for high density development.