When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 2.
What happened: The board adopted the $6.12 million budget for 2020 with no tax increase.
What it means: The real estate tax rate of 0.99 mills means a property with an assessed value would generate a tax bill of $198.
Also: The board also approved a resolution to increase the township manager’s salary by 3% to $106,922.81. Manager Ryan Strohecker’s increase is the same as for other uniform and nonuniform township employees.
Public comment: Resident Richard Bauder spoke out against the township’s pension fund for nonuniform employees, calling it a “municipal welfare program.” Randy Herman, a resident and retired police officer, said he has no problem with his tax dollars going to the retirement fund. But Bauder said it’s “immoral” that two retired township managers receive over $50,000 per year.
Quotable: “You have to correct this injustice,” said Bauder, a former supervisor. “It’s patently unfair to the taxpayers.”
Board response: Officials did not respond to Bauder’s comment during the meeting. After the meeting, Strohecker verified the pension amount Bauder cited is correct.
Other happenings: The board awarded a $429,00 contract to JPS Construction for netting placement at the Safe Harbor trestle bridge. Although board members were not familiar with the company, Strohecker said the township engineer reviewed all bids and was comfortable with the recommendation. The work is to take place before falcon nesting season, as township officials hope to fast track the project.