When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, March 2.

What happened: The board approved two minor subdivision plans.

Background: The owner of 363 Hershey Mill Road proposed making two deeded properties in order to sell one. One lot will be 5.6 acres and the other less than one acre. Manor Brethren in Christ Church, which is located at 530 Central Manor Road, wants to create two single-family dwellings.

February recap: Supervisors approved the minutes of last month’s meeting, when Mark Harris, director of Public Works, presented the township’s five-year plan for completing projects to conform with the Pollution Reduction Plan standards set by the Department of Environmental Protection. The township is in the second year of carrying out such Chesapeake Bay initiatives. Harris explained on Feb. 3 that the township has created a map with eight active projects, including a detention basin on Monticello Lane that will be converted into a bio-retention basin and a bio-swale in the Manor Township Community Park. The board discussed the need to educate the community about the need for soil testing and possible lawn fertilizer limits or guidelines brought on by environmental standards pertaining to nitrogen.