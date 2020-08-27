When: Manheim Township Commissioners meeting, Aug. 24.

What happened: Forty residents have applied to serve on a new advisory committee being formed to improve the relationship between police and the community, Commissioner Vice President Tom O’Brien said. Also, Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski reported the department has included $82,000 in its 2021 capital budget request for 40 body cameras, subject to the approval process.

Why it matters: Both measures are designed to build trust in community policing in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.

Background: In July, the board decided to form a police advisory committee to review and make recommendations on policing practices, policies and funding.

Quotable: “The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans at the hands of the police have shown how far we have to go to end systemic racism in this country, specifically in law enforcement,” O’Brien said last month. He said the proposal for an advisory committee is not an indictment of Manheim Township’s police department, which he lauded for using many of the best practices in trainings and procedures. “But, the issues facing American law enforcement are bigger than any one police officer or police department. We always have a responsibility to learn, to adapt and to increase transparency so that all members of our community, regardless of race, have confidence that they can count on the police.”

What’s next: O’Brien said he will recommend individuals to serve on the police advisory committee at the Sept. 14 meeting, with the board voting to appoint them at the Sept. 28 meeting. Two police officers will serve on the committee alongside residents, O’Brien said. The goal is for the committee to hold its opening meeting in October.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Budget matters: In a discussion about the 2021 budget, Commissioner Donna DiMeo, who reports to the board on finances, said Manheim Township is projecting a $1 million loss from estimated income taxes and local services taxes for the year from what was budgeted. Other losses will be in parks, the compost site and possibly golf revenue from the second quarter shutdown. DiMeo said the township can stop $300,000 in capital projects to offset some of the loss. Commissioners will hold the annual budget meeting on Nov. 7.

n Eden Road project: The board awarded a contract for $506,016 to Reamstown Excavating and Concrete for intersection improvements, including curb and sidewalk installations and a traffic signal, at Eden Road and East Roseville Road.

Audio equipment: The board amended the 2020 budget for an additional $2,559 to purchase audio equipment to upgrade the sound systems, with cameras and microphones for video conferencing, at the municipal office and the Manheim Township Library.

Speed limit: The board approved posting 25 mph signs on Settlers Bend between Weaver Road and Buch Avenue.

Staff changes: Police retirement: Rudzinski announced Lt. Robert Baldwin has retired from the force after 40 years. Fire/Rescue Chief Rick Kane said the department has received 68 applications to fill the new fire marshal position. Interviews will be held Sept. 2, with the goal of having the marshal begin his duties by the first week of October. Also, the township is looking to hire a part-time public relations employee for 20 to 25 hours a week.

New planner: The board appointed Elizabeth Ross to the township Planning Commission from Jan. 4, 2021, to the first Monday in January 2023.