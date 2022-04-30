When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, April 25. Board Vice President Stacey Morgan Brubaker was absent.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to amend the township zoning ordinance to include the words “cultural” and “house of worship” in the definition of a conference/event center. This is the first step in a land planning process that could pave the way for a cultural and religious center for South Asian Americans.

Background: At a public hearing on April 11, Shakher Patel, the applicant and owner of 3.3 acres on Enterprise Road, a private road off Manheim Pike near Delp Road, requested the amendment to allow him to build on the property a for-profit 108-room hotel and a faith-based nonprofit two-story, 12,000-square-foot conference/event center to host celebrations for people of South Asian descent. The worship venue would be available for rent to people of all faiths.

What’s next: If the township Zoning Hearing Board approves the required variances, the applicant will proceed with a land development plan.

Chickens as pets: Commissioner Barry Kauffman reported that the Manheim Township Agriculture/Farm Advisory Committee rejected a request to change a pet ordinance to allow households to keep chickens as pets in light of the threat of avian influenza as “a serious, resurgent and reoccurring problem for the producers of chickens and other commercial fowl in the United States — including Pennsylvania and Manheim Township.”

Executive session: The board met in private before the public meeting to discuss following issues involving litigation or potential litigation: the remand of the Oregon Village housing project conditional use decision; the appeal of the decision to deny the Grandview Strand housing project; Your Towne Builders versus Manheim Township litigation, which DiMeo said is about water tapping; Murph versus Manheim Township Police Officer (Shane) Long. The board also discussed a real estate issue in executive session, which the Sunshine Act allows for the purchase of property up to the time an agreement has been reached.

Jaycee Park: Board President Donna DiMeo said she received a memo from Matt Stoppa, director of recreation and park planning, that $30,000 to $32,000 has been added to the grant for Jaycee Park improvements. The board approved a grant for $102,600, from the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act, for the project at a meeting on April 11.

Lancaster Native Plant & Wildlife Festival: Manheim Township will host the free festival at Overlook Community Campus, across from the Manheim Township Public Library, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30. Information: lancplantfest.org.

Banner: The board unanimously approved a request to hang banners across Lititz Pike at Stauffer Mansion and New Holland Avenue at Burle Industries four weeks in advance of the 15th annual Gifts that Give Hope alternative gift fair at the Farm and Home Center on Dec. 11. Gifts That Give Hope calls itself a nonprofit “that assists service, civic, community and faith-based groups plan events to raise awareness of needs in a local or global area, secure donations and encourage volunteerism, while providing unique shopping and giving opportunities.”

Races: The board unanimously approved a request by the Hands-on House Children’s Museum of Lancaster to close Kissel Hill Road from Landis Valley Road to East Oregon Road from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 24 for races sponsored by the museum.