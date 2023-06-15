When: Manheim Twp. school board meeting, June 8.

What happened: During this nonvoting work session, Superintendent Robin Felty discussed parents’ concerns about what they called a sexually explicit book — “Identical,” by Ellen Hopkins. Felty said policies exist to deal with the issue. As part of the process, she said, it was recommended that the book, which has been checked out twice since 2009, remain in the library. She said any parent who objects may opt out their child from borrowing the book. The board will vote on the recommendation June 15, when a two-thirds vote will be needed to retain the book.

Board comments: Four of the board’s nine members — Keith Krueger, Michael Landis, April Weaver, Kim Romano — seemed to think the book should be removed from the library. Nikki Rivera said it should not be removed. Stephen Grosh said he would reserve his opinion until the next meeting. JoAnn Hentz said she would like to know the opinion of the administration, noting it’s not the board’s responsibility to ban books. Landis concluded the discussion, noting that in today’s climate book banning is nearly impossible. “There’s plenty of access to this book. The public should think about that.”

Public comments: Karen Morrisette, a Manheim Township teacher for 22 years and a parent, said it’s illegal to transmit sexual content to students under age 16. She said she read the book and that the “f-word” is used 169 times. “It should be prohibited by law.” Julie Diener, whose son Mark brought the book to the board’s attention but could not be at the meeting because he was out of town, said the book includes pornography. “I wanted to leave when my son read from it (at a previous meeting).” Diener added, “I’m not a book banner, but we’re all censoring to a degree. There needs to be a line drawn in the sand.”

More: Parent Sara Woodbury, a school board candidate who spoke at the May 11 meeting on banning books, chimed in again. “The focus should remain on the rigorous process MTSD has in place for anyone who wishes to challenge books or other materials and for adjudication of that challenge.”

Budget: During its work session, the board reviewed final tweaks to the district’s $117.96 million spending plan for 2023-24. The board will vote to adopt the final budget June 15. The proposed changes, presented by Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins add $284,942 to expenditures and $2.84 million to revenues. The budget shows a deficit of $1.95 million, which will be covered by money from the district’s fund balance.

Taxes: With a millage rate of 16.6921 and a real estate tax increase of 3.5%, a taxpayer with a median assessment of $226,900 will pay an additional $127.50 annually or $10.62 monthly. To calculate the tax, multiply the assessed value of your home by the millage rate divided by 1,000.

Cafeteria news: James Dierolf, director of food services, said the price of lunch and breakfast is set to increase by 10 cents for all schools next school year, with the exception of the reduced price, which will stay the same. Also, Dierolf asked the board to approve a contract for an open air food court with Advanced Food Service Solutions, Mountville, for $45,000. It will feature a salad-works style food station and a hybrid cold drink wall unit.

Language proficiency: Katelyn Barlet, supervisor of multilingual learning, and Sharon Schaefer, director of curriculum and instruction, presented a Targeted School Improvement Plan to improve English learners’ achievement and growth. “The state is looking for 70% of students to improve from the last two years,” she said. Barlet and Schaefer also presented a Pennsylvania State Seal of Biliteracy program for juniors and seniors that, upon graduation, will award students with intermediate to high proficiency in English and one or more other languages with an official seal on transcript, a certificate and a medal.

Playground: Plant Manager Tom Koch asked the board to award a contract to George Ely Associates for $304,097 for new playground equipment at Brecht and Reidenbaugh elementary schools.

Student activity fees: High school Principal David Rilatt, at the urging of a student, asked the board to eliminate the fees so that more students in seventh through 12th grades can participate in activities next school year. The cost ranges from $50 to $150 per activity. The district collects about $80,000 to $90,000 per year from the fees.