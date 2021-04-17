When: Manheim Township school board virtual meeting, April 15.

What happened: During Superintendent Robin Felty’s report to the board, she read an update on the ongoing lawsuit against the district filed by Manheim Township tax collector Patricia Kabel, who earns 75 cents per tax bill and plans to run for re-election in November.

Why it matters: Felty said the lawsuit has done “significant damage to the district” and that a concerned citizen informed the district Kabel is handing out misinformation and misleading them about why she is still unable to obtain a required bond. The complete report is posted on the district website.

Middle school building project: Architect Jay Darkey gave a slide presentation on the status of the building, scheduled to open in August. He said sidewalks have been installed along the west and south elevations and will soon be installed on the north side. Kitchen and serving equipment has been installed, ceramic floor tile is now in some corridors, and the courtyard is landscaped with flowers and trees.

What’s next: The middle school students’ mascot will not be a Blue Streak but a unique one they will pick. Demolition of the old building will begin in the gym on June 4. For a few days before that, first responders will have a unique opportunity to train there.

Budget and taxes: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins provided 2021-22 budget details in anticipation of approval of the proposed final budget in May, with a suggested tax increase of 1.5%, representing a monthly increase of $4.32 per month, or $51.81 per year on a median residential assessment of $222,250. Millage will increase from the current level of 15.5399 to 15.7730, generating an additional $1 million to reduce the deficit to $1.67 million, rather than the anticipated deficit of $2.70 million. Robbins recommended that an additional $5.4 million anticipated from the one-time COVID-19 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds be used to reduce projected budget deficits for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Details: Robbins said the anticipated budget deficit was projected to be $3.9 million in 2021, while the projected actual deficit is anticipated to be just $278,533. That’s because of unanticipated revenues of $3.41 million from earned income taxes, real estate taxes and state and county pandemic relief funds.

Security: The board unanimously approved the purchase of new cloud-based security cameras, with 10-year software licensing, for the middle school and high school and phasing out all analog cameras from six elementary schools and Landis Run Intermediate School for a cost of $271,199.

Upcoming: Student representative Harika Adusumilli said the high school prom will be held May 15; senior awards ceremony May 19; baccalaureate June 2; and commencement June 3.