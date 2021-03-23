When: Manheim Township school board virtual meeting, March 18.

What happened: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins gave updates on both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 budgets.

Quotable: “For this year’s budget,” Robbins said, “I have wonderful, wonderful news. Local tax revenues continue to trend upward and above budget. February’s earned income tax was $681,000 more than last February’s.”

COVID-19: Robbins said real estate tax collections were not impacted by the pandemic. However, interest earnings have been negatively impacted, with the 2019-20 actual amount at $676,000 and the anticipated amount for 2020-21 at $70,000. As of March of this year, local revenues are anticipated to be $2.7 million over budget, with the anticipated deficit significantly reduced.

2021-22 budget: Expenditures next school year are anticipated to be $107.64 million. Projected revenues will be $102.32 million. That compares to $103.40 million in expenditures and $99.51 million in revenues in 2020-21.

What’s next: The board will vote on the final budget in June.

Vaccinations: In her report, Superintendent Robin Felty said so far several hundred staff members have been vaccinated. The district employs 803 people.

Other business: The board unanimously approved the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Program for the blighted former Stehli Silk Mill property. The board also approved a 20-year lease agreement with the Lancaster Airport Authority for school bus parking and maintenance.