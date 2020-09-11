When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Sept. 10.

What happened: Eleven teachers, students and parents spoke remotely on Zoom about the district’s plan to move to an in-person instructional model — called the green phase — on Sept. 14 for students in grades seven through 12. Secondary students are following a hybrid model — called a yellow phase — that allows for social distancing with fewer students in classrooms at a time. All but two of the speakers expressed concern about how the change could increase the risk of coronavirus transmission and urged the board to stay yellow. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade are already in green.

Comments: “We have to be prepared for a surge in COVID,” high school social studies teacher Dan Reynolds said. “Why are we pushing so hard for the green phase?” parent Mark Olds said. “Yellow is working. Why change it?” parent Noe Juarez asked.

Also: Teacher and parent Samantha McNally said she wants to honor her commitment to her students while keeping her family safe. High school teacher Jen Bates said she feels sheer terror going back into the school building and urged to board to err on the side of caution. Christine Jurasinski Sanchez, a mother of freshmen triplets, said as a scientist, she sees going to green too soon is a “big experiment of testing on humans.” She urged the board to follow the data and research “and above all do no harm.”

n Students weigh in: High school junior Nick Keener and sophomore Pritesh Tannu both said they have grandparents whom they do not want to infect. “I live with my 83-year-old grandma,” Tannu said. “I’d hate to make the decision to have education and put my grandma at risk.”

In favor of going green: Parent Christopher Moritzen said he was “more than excited about going back to green. ... I speak for a lot of parents. No one’s asking for perfection. We just want to be back to face-to-face.” Suzanne Jones has two high schoolers who, she said, are craving face-to-face instruction five days a week, to get to see their friends. Jones said she feels assured the district is prepared; she’s not concerned.

Health and safety plan: Administrator Dale Reimann led an overview of a health and safety plan for schools, cafeterias and athletics. The board will vote on this plan Sept. 17. James Dierolf, director of food services, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the Summer Food Services program through Dec. 31, which means that breakfast and lunch will be free for all students now through Dec. 22, in the cafeteria. Remote learners and students at the Manheim Township Virtual Academy may also receive free meals.