When: Manheim Township School District board committee meeting, held virtually May 13. Board President Nikki Rivera was absent.

What happened: Superintendent Robin Felty recommended the board appoint the district’s chief operating officer, Donna Robbins, as treasurer to collect school taxes. The district claims it’s more efficient to collect taxes themselves. In fact, Felty said during the meeting that collecting taxes in-house will be “free.” The board typically does not take action during its committee meeting, and this meeting was no exception.

Why it matters: Patricia Kabel, Manheim Township’s elected tax collector, has not secured the required bond to collect school taxes, though she is bonded for collecting township and county taxes. Kabel previously asserted the district has held up her ability to obtain the bond.

Background: The district spent $162,000 defending a lawsuit brought by Kabel to settle whose role it is to collect taxes. Many Pennsylvania school districts collect taxes themselves, but state law says tax collectors should do that work instead. Kabel won rounds of court challenges, and in January the state Supreme Court refused to hear the case.

Proposed final 2021-22 budget: Robbins presented a budget with $107.7 million in expenditures and $106.4 million in revenues, with a deficit of $1.26 million. She recommended increasing the real estate tax in the range of 1.5% to 3% to pay the debt.

Why now: Robbins said last year was not the time for a tax hike because of the negative economic impact on residents. But now, Robbins said, the district must plan ahead for the future.

Quotables: “With no increase in state funding, we need to plan for the challenges of 2022-23, when COVID funds run out,” Robbins said. Without additional tax dollars, we will need to make additional cuts. We need to keep a strong credit rating because borrowing is much more expensive if our credit rating is not strong.” Meanwhile, board member Janet Carroll said, “I hope we can decrease some cyber school costs as we build up our own program.” Board member Curtis Holgate said a 1.5% increase is “prudent and reasonable.”

What’s next: The board will vote on the final budget in June.