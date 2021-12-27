When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Dec. 16.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a request to add a girls wrestling program.

Background: Girls wrestling has quickly become one of the state's fastest-growing sports. More recently, Manheim Township approved the addition of a girls wrestling team, becoming the 30th school in the state to sponsor girls wrestling. Several other schools within the Lancaster-Lebanon League have already added the sport.

Public comments: Prior to board approval, the two high school students who wrestle encouraged the board to add the sport to the athletic programs at the high school. Sophomore Isabella Baccio said interest in wrestling has “sky-rocketed” at the school. A resident who has three sons who wrestle also spoke in favor of the program. “If you have it for boys, why not for girls?” he asked.

Other actions: The board awarded a contract to Progressive Roofing for about $1.2 million to replace a roof at Reidenbaugh Elementary School.

Saturday conversations with residents: During board member reports, JoAnn Hentz and Janet Carroll both noted that the conversations are not well attended and recommended changes. “Perhaps less often, at a different time or only on large issues,” Hentz said. “It doesn’t seem well received by the public.” Carroll noted. The board will ask for public comment and discuss the issue at the next meeting Jan. 13.