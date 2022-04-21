When: Manheim Township school board meeting, April 14. Board member Janet Carroll was absent.

What happened: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins recommended a 2% tax increase to balance the 2022-23 budget. This would result in a median increase of $71.09 for a median residential assessment of $225,400. She also noted the district anticipates finishing the current school year with a surplus of $3.16 million.

Quotable: “There are a lot of things we don’t know. We’ve got nine buildings to take care of, lots of expenses we don’t have control of. I think more money will be flowing out. I’m trying to look five years down the road,” Board President Stephen Grosh said. “I’m happy you’re looking at a 2% floor. ... But we have to keep thinking about what’s next. Taxpayers look at what we’re spending money on. But the last thing I want to do is undercut teachers.”

New and revised courses: Sharon Schaefer, director of curriculum and instruction, asked the board to approve a new K-6 English language arts program called myView Literacy for $862,206. Schaefer also asked the board to approve a revised curriculum for math and high school computer science courses; a new Stem 7, Strategic Literacy 7 and 8 and Literacy Extensions 7 and 8; revised textbooks “Simulation Curriculum, Anatomy and Physiology” and “Starry Night College Textbook Edition;” selected books for a strategic literacy course; and a new, free Carnegie Mellon University computer science program.

Support staff wage adjustments: Human Resources Director Katherine Ward asked the board to approve adjustments for 232 hourly support staff employees because “exit surveys have revealed that staff are leaving due to pay; recruitment efforts are suffering as well.” Current support staff vacancies include: 41 out of 93 paraprofessional positions; 10 out of 36 food service workers; 4 out of 29 custodians. The budget expenditures for the increases will total $722,191, of which $116,657 is for food service. A voluntary support staff meeting will be held in person and on Zoom on April 25. Wage increases, ranging from 5% to 38%, will take effect July 1.

Field trip: History teacher Tammy Sweeney asked the board to approve an International Baccalaureate/Creativity Activity Service field trip to the Sacred Valley in Peru on March 16-21, 2023, for about 30 high school students who will make adobe clay bricks and work on organic farms. The trip will include a train ride through the valley and a three-hour hike to Machu Picchu. Cost is estimated at $2,000 to $2,500 per student. Sweeney said the district usually offers a service trip every other year.

What’s next: The board will vote on the course offering, support staff wage proposal and field trip at its action meeting on April 21. The board will vote on the proposed final budget in May and the final budget and tax rate in June.