When: Manheim Township school board meeting, May 19. Board member JoAnn Hentz joined the meeting remotely; Kim Romano was absent.

What happened: The board honored 18 retirees, including 10 in person. The longest serving were Kimberly Wiemann, middle school science teacher, who served 30 years; Steven Linner, gifted teacher at Reidenbaugh Elementary and Landis Run Intermediate School, 29 years; Debra Pypiak, kindergarten teacher at Schaeffer Elementary, 28 years; Connie Burch, curriculum and instruction assessment generalist in the district office, 26 1/2 years; Debra Schlegel, health and physical education teacher, 25 years; and Katrina Krady, special education teacher at the high school, 24 years.

Comment: Superintendent Robin Felty thanked the retirees for their service, noting that together they totaled 346 years of service.

Graduation and enrollment: Felty said 448 students in the Class of 2022 are scheduled to graduate at a ceremony at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, on the evening of June 2. She also noted that there are 5,919 students enrolled in the district’s nine schools, approximately 30 more than last year at this time.

Cybercharter fair funding: At the last meeting, the board discussed in depth a letter that board member Nikki Rivera wrote to state Sen. Scott Martin asking him to help persuade the General Assembly to reform the flawed funding formula. She asked board members to sign the letter. At this meeting, board President Stephen Grosh said the board would make the letter a resolution, with discussion at the next meeting on June 9 and action at the following meeting on June 16.

Why it’s important: According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, only about 9% of students are enrolled in charter schools, but approximately $1 of every $5 in local property taxes goes to charter school costs.

New hire: The board welcomed Smita Weakland as the new principal at Nitrauer Elementary School. She will begin her duties on June 28. A graduate of Drexel University, she previously served as middle school assistant principal for the Dover Area School District in York County.

Approvals: In one vote, the board approved eight previously discussed items, including revised special education courses at the high school and the list of 2022 graduates. The board also approved the 2022-23 proposed final budget with a 2.25% tax increase and improvement projects such as an upgraded sound system and new press box at the stadium, among other items.

Student representatives: Nyah Khan thanked the board for allowing her to serve on the board and the learning opportunities it offered. A senior, this was her last board meeting. Pritesh Tanna, a junior, will continue to serve on the board in the fall.

Appointments: The board appointed board members Erin Hoffman an Kim Romano to serve as voting delegates for the 2022 Pennsylvania School Boards Association Assembly in October.