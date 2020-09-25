When: Manheim Township school board meeting via Zoom, Sept. 24.

What happened: For football and other sports in the stadium, the board voted unanimously to allow a total of 550 spectators in person — 400 Manheim Township fans at home games, and 150 at away games. For volleyball and other sports in the arena, a total 120 spectators will be allowed — 60 Manheim Township fans at home games and 60 at away games.

Option: Fans can livestream the games.

Discussion: Superintendent Robin Felty said safety is the key factor in the decision and noted the plan could be invalidated if the Western Pennsylvania Third Circuit Court of Appeals issues a “stay” of its decision holding Gov. Tom Wolf’s restrictions on mass gatherings as unconstitutional and unenforceable.

Question: Board member Jo Ann Hentz asked athletic director Jason Strunk about the ramifications of going against the governor, who vetoed a bill that would allow school districts to unilaterally decide how many spectators can attend sporting events amid the pandemic.

Answer: Strunk said the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association left it up to the school districts to decide.

Comment: Kate Ward, human resources director, said the board is on firm ground. “I don’t believe there is any penalty for what we’re doing. But if there is a problem, we can go back to the previous policy (of a maximum of 25 people indoors and 250 outdoors).” The plan continues with the district’s health and safety plan while showing compassion for parents, she said.

Also: Board member Janet Carroll, a retired health care worker, noted the plan will only work “if everyone works with us. Schools can only do so much. We’ve been lucky. Other schools have a number of cases. We have not, but we don’t want to swing the pendulum and be back to not in school.”

Parents weigh in: Amy Kelley said it tugged on her heart strings when she heard about the parents who weren’t in the stadium when their student was injured in a game. Dale Clark ran through a long list of things that students are missing because of the virus, yet he said he supports the recommendation. Christopher Mortizen praised the board for its actions but asked for allowing more than 10% of parents to see their students play in person.