When: Manheim Twp. school board meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: The district’s financial position is trending in positive territory for this time in the school year, Chief Financial Officer Donna Robbins told the board.

By the numbers: Total revenue variances are over budget by $1.93 million, or 1.73% of budget, mainly due to interest rates, which were 0.25% last May and are on average 4.25% now. Expenditure variances are anticipated to be minus $238,710, or 0.21% under budget. Expenditures for the original budget were projected to be $111.96 million, while the anticipated actual is $111.72 million. Revenues for the original budget were $111.34 million, while the anticipated actual is $113.27 million.

Follow-up: In an email sent after the meeting, Robbins wrote: “The current year budget is trending well and may allow the district to use budget savings for future capital projects. The more the district can save for future facility needs the less the district will need to borrow, which directly impacts future potential tax increases.”

Related to the budget: Assistant Superintendent Dale Reimann spoke about new staffing needs for 2023-24, including a new emotional support teacher at the high school, for a total of three emotional support teachers there; a new school psychologist, for a total of 10 districtwide; a learning support teacher at an elementary school to be determined; an English language development teacher at a level to be determined; and a dual certified science teacher at the high school.

What’s next: Robbins will continue to report on the developing budget monthly from March to May, with final approval in June.

Superintendent’s report: In response to a Feb. 10 LNP news article about a food-grade (propylene) glycol spill at the high school on Nov. 10, Superintendent Robin Felty clarified some facts. She said the state Department of Environmental Protection was not dispatched to Manheim Township High School to address any leak; they came to investigate a foul smell in the area that was reported by a resident. “All DEP’s recommended actions were immediately addressed and occurred within hours of the spill being found,” said Felty, adding that, contrary to the article, the district was not in violation of two provisions of Clean Streams Act. Rather, the spill was found in the presence of the DEP, and the lab results showed no traceable amount of glycol in the outfall. “We followed DEP’s direction immediately and addressed the situation within hours of the initial discovery,” she said, adding that LNP’s claim that the “district ‘downplayed’ the spill was absolutely inaccurate. ... The district values the importance of transparency and remains committed to being transparent in responding to any public concerns on this topic.”

Other business: In considering a policy on dress and grooming, board member Keith Krueger suggested keeping the phrase “toward neatness, cleanliness, propriety, modesty and good sense in attire and appearance.” It had been recommended to be removed. The board approved the policy without the sentence in an 8-1 vote, with Krueger voting no.